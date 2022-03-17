4 recent moves from nursing unions 

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken increased action to support nursing staff.

Here are four recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 1, starting with the most recent:

1. Registered nurses at 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California protested March 15 over what they say is the health system's refusal to adequately address staffing, workplace violence and pandemic readiness, according to the union that represents them.

2. Registered nurses at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope held a silent protest and press conference March 10 to protest the hospital administration's "refusal" to address patient care and safe-staffing concerns at the cancer treatment center, according to National Nurses United.

3. The union representing more than 150 nursing home workers at Lewiston, N.Y.-based Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace began a one-day strike March 9.

4. Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., voted to keep their union and representation by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, according to Feb. 28 hospital and union statements.