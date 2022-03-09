City of Hope nurses to protest over patient safety concerns 

Registered nurses at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope will hold a silent protest and press conference March 10 to protest the hospital administration’s "refusal" to address patient care and safe-staffing concerns at the cancer treatment center.

The conversion of single-occupancy rooms into double-occupancy rooms, lack of necessary equipment in treating COVID-19 patients with hematologic needs and malfunctioning temperature control in many inpatient rooms are among the nurses' concerns, according to a March 9 National Nurses United news release.

Nurses have met with the administration "numerous times," but leadership has continued to implement policies without their feedback, the release said.

"Management has failed to staff the facility based on the acuity level of the patients," said Melody Hidalgo, RN, a nurse representative who works in the pediatrics unit. "With so many nurses out sick due to Covid and so many unfilled staffing vacancies, we are forced to carry heavier workloads."

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to City of Hope for comment and is awaiting a response.