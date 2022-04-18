4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their efforts on and off the job since April 5:

Jacob Moran, RN, an infusion clinic nurse in Michigan, has advanced into the top 20 of American Idol's 20th season, MLive reports.

Sam Roecker, RN, of Penn Medicine's Perelman Center in Philadelphia, ran the Boston Marathon in her scrubs to raise awareness for nurses' well-being and mental health, FOX 29 Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Ms. Roecker has set a fundraising goal of $26,000, a representation of the marathon's 26-mile length, and has so far raised more than $43,000. The money will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation and its well-being initiatives.

Local NBC News affiliate WSMV4 reported that Nataliya Shinkarev, RN, a nurse in Nashville, Tenn., found a volunteer to help 20 of her friends and family members escape Kharkiv — one of Ukraine's largest cities that has been targeted amid the conflict with Russia — and get to Croatia.

Andrea Leiner, MSN, an emergency management nurse practitioner in southwest Florida, traveled to Ukraine for 18 days in March to care for critical patients hurt in rocket attacks. She went back for a second trip in mid-April, Wink News reports.