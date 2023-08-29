4 notable nurse layoffs in 2023

A difficult financial climate for health systems means not even registered nurses — in high demand amid a nationwide shortage — are immune from layoffs.

Below are four layoffs Becker's reported on this year that involved nurses:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care is eliminating registered nursing positions at nearly 150 facilities nationwide as part of a larger group of layoffs at UnitedHealth Group's Optum.

2. McLaren St. Luke's in Maumee, Ohio, closed May 8, resulting in permanent layoffs for all 743 employees. Of the layoffs, 32 percent involved registered nurses.

3. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health eliminated 770 positions, or about 2 percent of its workforce, in May. The layoffs reportedly included an unspecified number of nurses.

4. Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., ended maternity care in March, resulting in 68 layoffs. Of these, 62 were registered nurses.