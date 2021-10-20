34% of nurses report poor emotional health: 7 survey findings

More than two-thirds of nurses have reported experiencing stress, exhaustion and frustration over the past two weeks, according to an Oct. 14 survey from the American Nurses Foundation, the American Nurses Association's philanthropic arm.

The foundation surveyed 9,572 U.S. nurses nationwide employed across various healthcare settings.

Seven survey findings to know:

1. Seventy-five percent of nurses reported stress over the past two weeks, while 68 percent reported frustration and 67 percent said they were exhausted.

2. Forty-two percent of respondents said they've had an extremely stressful, disturbing or traumatic experience due to COVID-19.

3. Thirty-four percent said they were "not emotionally healthy" or "not at all emotionally healthy." Another 31 percent reported neutral emotional health, and 35 percent reported good emotional health.

4. Forty-one percent of nurses said they felt their organizations would not notice if they did the best job possible at work.

5. Only 35 percent of nurses said they felt their organizations really care about their well-being.

6. Sixty-eight percent of nurses said they have not sought professional mental health support since March 2020.

7. Twenty-one percent of nurses said they intend to leave their roles within six months. Another 29 percent said they are considering leaving.

View the full survey here.