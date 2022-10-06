4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Sept. 19:

Sharon McDermott, RN, has retired after 45 years as a nurse at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Maine, the Penobscott Bay Pilot reported Oct. 5. Most recently, Ms. McDermott was the director of acute and clinical care at the hospital.

Palestine (Texas) Regional Medical Center's longest-service nurse, Regina Parish, is planning to retire in June 2023. She is a licensed vocational nurse and has worked at the hospital for more than 45 years.

Courtney Lee, BSN, RN, an emergency department nurse at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, N.Y., was honored for her commitment to caring for COVID-19 patients during the early months of the pandemic, SILive.com reported Sept. 14. She was awarded during an Aug. 27 Mets game at Citi Field.

Since 2007, Susan Gold, BSN, RN, has completed more than 30 humanitarian trips to Africa to provide health services and education in resource-poor communities. Ms. Gold retired from Madison, Wis.-based UW Health in 2017.