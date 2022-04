19 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 19 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

2. Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer to oversee its East Valley market.

3. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

4. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Park Ridge, Ill.-based Lutheran General Hospital.

5. Advocate Aurora Health also seeks a chief nursing officer at its location in Kenosha, Wis.

6. Enola, Pa.-based PAM Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for Rehab Hospital of Overland Park (Kan.).

7. St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer for St. Louis Children's Hospital.

8. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga.

9. Hibbing, Minn.-based Fairview Range seeks a chief nursing officer for Fairview Range Medical Center, also in Hibbing.

10. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a chief nursing officer for its Tennessee market.

11. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health seeks a behavioral health assistant chief nursing officer for Mission Hospital, also in Asheville.

12. National Jewish Health in Denver, Colo., seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

13. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer for Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

14. Irvine, Calif.-based St. Joseph Health seeks a chief nursing officer for Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

15. Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for its location in Pleasant Gap, Pa.

16. United Surgical Partners seeks a chief nursing officer for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

17. Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health seeks a chief nursing officer for Ballantyne Medical Center, a new hospital the system is building in Charlotte.

18. HCA seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas.

19. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services seeks a chief nursing officer for Hillcrest Hospital Cushing (Okla.).