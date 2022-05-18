17 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Mackenzie Bean -

Below are 17 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, seeks a CNO to work in Kenosha, Wis.

  2. Advocate Aurora also seeks a CNO for Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. 

  3. BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CNO for St. Louis Children's Hospital.

  4. Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, Neb., seeks a CNO.

  5. Encompass Health in Birmingham, Ala., seeks a CNO to work in Yuma, Ariz.

  6. HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for TriStar Skyline Medical Center, also in Nashville.

  7. HCA also seeks a CNO for HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

  8. Merrick Medical Center in Central City, Neb., seeks a CNO.

  9. NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City seeks a deputy CNO for Elmhurst Hospital Center, also in New York City.

  10. Quorum Health in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Vista Health System in Waukegan, Ill.

  11. Rockledge (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CNO.

  12. SCL Health in Broomfield, Colo., seeks a vice president and CNO for Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo.

  13. Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, Conn., seeks a CNO.

  14. Tenet Healthcare in Dallas seeks a CNO for Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz.

  15. Tenet also seeks a CNO for the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan in Detroit.

  16. Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Calif., seeks an associate administrator and CNO.

  17. Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks a vice president and CNO for Wellstar Paulding Hospital in Hiram, Ga.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars