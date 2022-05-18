17 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 17 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, seeks a CNO to work in Kenosha, Wis.
- Advocate Aurora also seeks a CNO for Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.
- BJC HealthCare in St. Louis seeks a vice president and CNO for St. Louis Children's Hospital.
- Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, Neb., seeks a CNO.
- Encompass Health in Birmingham, Ala., seeks a CNO to work in Yuma, Ariz.
- HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for TriStar Skyline Medical Center, also in Nashville.
- HCA also seeks a CNO for HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Merrick Medical Center in Central City, Neb., seeks a CNO.
- NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City seeks a deputy CNO for Elmhurst Hospital Center, also in New York City.
- Quorum Health in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Vista Health System in Waukegan, Ill.
- Rockledge (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CNO.
- SCL Health in Broomfield, Colo., seeks a vice president and CNO for Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo.
- Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, Conn., seeks a CNO.
- Tenet Healthcare in Dallas seeks a CNO for Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz.
- Tenet also seeks a CNO for the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan in Detroit.
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Calif., seeks an associate administrator and CNO.
- Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks a vice president and CNO for Wellstar Paulding Hospital in Hiram, Ga.