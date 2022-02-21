15 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its Billings, Mont., location.

2. Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.

3. Billings, Mont.-based Ruby Valley Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer-advanced practice professionals.

5. Colorado Springs-based Children's Hospital Colorado seeks an associate chief nursing officer and vice president.

6. Burlington, Kan.-based Coffey Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Park Ridge, Ill.-based Lutheran General Hospital.

10. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at its Sheboygan, Wis., location.

11. Oklahoma City-based OU Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

12. Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital South seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga. The system also seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Hiram, Ga.

14. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.