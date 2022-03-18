14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

- Small
Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
2. Fairfield, Calif.-based Northbay Healthcare seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.
3. University of Utah Health seeks an associate chief nursing officer of inpatient services.
4. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its Billings, Mont., location.
5. Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer-advanced practice professionals.
6. Burlington, Kan.-based Coffey Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.
7. Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
9. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Park Ridge, Ill.-based Lutheran General Hospital.
10. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at its Sheboygan, Wis., location.
11. Oklahoma City-based OU Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.
12. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga.
13. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.
14. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.