12 systems seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Acadia Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a behavioral healthcare facility in San Jose, Calif.

2. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in Clearlake, Calif.

3. A hospital in Imperial, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

4. A fully integrated healthcare system in Paris, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

5. Berger Hospital, based in Circleville, Ohio, is seeking a senior director of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

6. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a regional chief nursing officer for Goodland, Kan.

7. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in New Orleans.

8. Kimble Hospital, based in Junction, Texas, is seeking a chief nursing officer.

9. McLaren Healthcare, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for a location in Bad Axe, Mich.

10. Mosaic Life Care, based in St. Joseph, Mo., is seeking a chief nursing officer for Kansas City, Mo.

11. Select Specialty Hospital, based in Weirton, W.Va., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

12. Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, is seeking an associate chief nursing officer for Bedford.