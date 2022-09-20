12 systems seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Acadia Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a behavioral healthcare facility in San Jose, Calif.
2. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in Clearlake, Calif.
3. A hospital in Imperial, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer.
4. A fully integrated healthcare system in Paris, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer.
5. Berger Hospital, based in Circleville, Ohio, is seeking a senior director of patient care services and chief nursing officer.
6. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a regional chief nursing officer for Goodland, Kan.
7. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in New Orleans.
8. Kimble Hospital, based in Junction, Texas, is seeking a chief nursing officer.
9. McLaren Healthcare, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for a location in Bad Axe, Mich.
10. Mosaic Life Care, based in St. Joseph, Mo., is seeking a chief nursing officer for Kansas City, Mo.
11. Select Specialty Hospital, based in Weirton, W.Va., is seeking a chief nursing officer.
12. Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, is seeking an associate chief nursing officer for Bedford.