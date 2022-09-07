11 systems hiring chief nursing officers 

Below are 11 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Acadia Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer in San Jose, Calif.

2. A hospital in Georgetown, Ky., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

3. A hospital in Imperial, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

4. Aurora Health Care, based in Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in Oak Lawn, Ill.

5. B.E. Smith, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for a location in Hendersonville, N.C.

6. Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a chief nursing officer.

7. Mosaic Life Care, based in St. Joseph, Mo., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

8. Nutex Health, based in Houston, is seeking a chief nursing officer for a hospital in San Antonio.

9. St. Francis Medical Center, based in Lynwood, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

10. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

11. UT Health San Antonio is seeking a chief nursing officer.