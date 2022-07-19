11 schools launching nursing programs 

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Here are 11 schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Yale School of Nursing announced plans to launch its first fully online master's degree programs July 18.

2. Penn Nursing is launching a new online Master of Science in nutritional science program, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported July 14.

3. West Hartford, Conn.-based University of Saint Joseph is launching a summer program for high school juniors and seniors, Connecticut by the Numbers reported July 14.

4. Odessa, Texas-based Medical Center Health System and Odessa College entered an agreement to help cover the cost of tuition for students attending nursing school at Odessa College, CBS 7 reported July 13.

5. Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System is launching an associate degree nursing program, WCHSTV reported July 13.

6. Parkersburg, W.Va.-based Wood County Technical Center is offering free tuition for its adult practical nursing program, WTAP reported July 12.

7. Franklin, Ind.-based Johnson Memorial Health and Ivy Tech Community College in Franklin are partnering to provide training and immediate employment for certified nursing assistants, Daily Journal reported July 12.

8. Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center partnered with University of Tennessee College of Nursing and Tampa, Fla.-based Lincoln Memorial University Caylor School of Nursing on a program providing nurses with work experience and guaranteed employment at the center, WBIR reported July 11.

9. Milwaukee-based Herzing University launched an online Master of Science in nursing program July 11.

10. Hammond, La.-based Northshore Technical Community College became the first in the state to offer a dual-enrolled practical nursing cohort for high school students, The Livingston Parish News reported July 11.

11. Florida State University's College of Nursing is now admitting students every spring, summer and fall semester to triple its intake, ABC affiliate 27WTXL reported July 7.