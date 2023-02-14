11 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 11 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah.
- Highland Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., seeks a CNO.
- Inova Health System, based in Fall Church, Va., seeks an associate vice president and associate CNO for Inova Fairfax Medical Center, also in Falls Church.
- McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., seeks a vice president of patient care services and CNO.
- NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, seeks a deputy CNO for Elmhurst Hospital Center, also in New York City.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a chief nurse executive for Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, N.M.
- Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president and CNO for Sentara Virginia Beach (Va.) General Hospital.
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a chief nursing executive.
- Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., seeks a chief nursing executive for Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif.
- Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CNO for St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, N.Y.