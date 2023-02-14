11 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 11 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.





HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah.





Highland Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., seeks a CNO.





Inova Health System, based in Fall Church, Va., seeks an associate vice president and associate CNO for Inova Fairfax Medical Center, also in Falls Church.





McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., seeks a vice president of patient care services and CNO.





NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, seeks a deputy CNO for Elmhurst Hospital Center, also in New York City.





Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a chief nurse executive for Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, N.M.





Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president and CNO for Sentara Virginia Beach (Va.) General Hospital.





St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a chief nursing executive.





Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., seeks a chief nursing executive for Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif.



