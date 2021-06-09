11 best shoes for nurses, healthcare workers on their feet

Long-lasting comfort and support are crucial for nurses and healthcare professionals who are constantly on their feet.

Glamour took recommendations from medical professionals and tried out many styles in pursuit of a "no-fail pair that can be slipped on with bleary eyes and still make you feel put-together for 12-hour shifts."

Here are the 11 best shoes for nurses, per Glamour:

1. Dansko Professional Slip-Ons ($125)



2. Hoka One One Hupana Flow Fitness Shoe ($115)



3. Reebok Women's Stroll DMX Lite Slip-On Walking Shoe ($49)



4. Crocs Women Classic Clog ($28)



5. Rothy's The Sneaker ($125)



6. Dansko Women's XP 2.0 Clogs ($84)



7. Ugg Sammy Chevron Sneakers ($60)



8. Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes ($180)



9. Keds Carmel Twill Slip-Ons ($45)



10. Nike Air Zoom Pulse Nurse's Shoe ($120)



11. Softwalk Meredith Sport Clog ($100)