10 hospitals, systems seeking chief nursing officers

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals in the U.S. currently seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from job-seeker websites.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a chief nursing officer to standardize evidence-based care into daily practice for patients across the system.
- Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C., seeks a chief nursing officer to oversee nursing standards, practices, policies.
- Colorado River Service Unit in Parker, Ariz., seeks a chief nursing officer for the hospital and clinics that serve around 13,000 members in the tribal communities.
- Community Health Systems seeks a chief nursing officer to lead two different hospital campuses in Valparaiso, Ind.
- Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Plano, Texas, to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.
- Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Las Vegas to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.
- Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Pelham, Ala., to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.
- Mercy Health in St. Louis seeks a chief nursing officer to support strategic initiatives and oversee nursing care, treatment and services.
- Select Medical in Omaha, Neb., seeks a chief nursing officer to lead care at a critical illness recovery hospital and is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus.
- Trinity Health seeks a chief nursing officer to lead care and quality practices at both Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Conn.