10 hospitals, systems seeking chief nursing officers

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals in the U.S. currently seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from job-seeker websites.

Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a chief nursing officer to standardize evidence-based care into daily practice for patients across the system.





Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C., seeks a chief nursing officer to oversee nursing standards, practices, policies.





Colorado River Service Unit in Parker, Ariz., seeks a chief nursing officer for the hospital and clinics that serve around 13,000 members in the tribal communities.





Community Health Systems seeks a chief nursing officer to lead two different hospital campuses in Valparaiso, Ind.





Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Plano, Texas, to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.

Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Las Vegas to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.





Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Pelham, Ala., to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.





Mercy Health in St. Louis seeks a chief nursing officer to support strategic initiatives and oversee nursing care, treatment and services.