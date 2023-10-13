10 hospitals, systems seeking chief nursing officers

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals in the U.S. currently seeking chief nursing officers.

 Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from job-seeker websites.

  • Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a chief nursing officer to standardize evidence-based care into daily practice for patients across the system.

  • Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C., seeks a chief nursing officer to oversee nursing standards, practices, policies.

  • Colorado River Service Unit in Parker, Ariz., seeks a chief nursing officer for the hospital and clinics that serve around 13,000 members in the tribal communities.

  • Community Health Systems seeks a chief nursing officer to lead two different hospital campuses in Valparaiso, Ind.

  • Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Plano, Texas, to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients. 
  • Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Las Vegas to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.

  • Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer for a healthcare facility in Pelham, Ala., to develop and implement quality nursing care, treatment, and services for patients.

  • Mercy Health in St. Louis seeks a chief nursing officer to support strategic initiatives and oversee nursing care, treatment and services.
  • Select Medical in Omaha, Neb., seeks a chief nursing officer to lead care at a critical illness recovery hospital and is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

  • Trinity Health seeks a chief nursing officer to lead care and quality practices at both Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Conn.

