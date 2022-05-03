10 discounts, freebies to honor National Nurses Week

Many companies are offering nurses freebies or discounts ahead of National Nurses Week 2022, which starts May 6. Here are ten companies offering deals to recognize nurses, as listed by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

Most discounts or freebies require a work ID or other form of professional documentation.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Companies are listed alphabetically.

Adidas offers a discount program that gives medical professionals 30 percent off online and in-store purchases and 20 percent off at factory outlets.

Bayada Home Health will randomly select a nurse for a customized getaway worth up to $2,500. To enter, visit nursesweek.com

Brooklyn Bedding is offering medical providers 25 percent off orders and free shipping.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car is offering nurses 25 percent off rental car costs. An ID.me account is required to apply this offer.

Insomnia Cookies is giving nurses a free six-pack of classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase through May 6.

Lululemon offers a year-round 15 percent discount to active first responders, which includes doctors and nurses.

Sketchers has a page dedicated to essential workers that offers all shoes for 30 percent off along with free shipping.

Under Armour offers a year-round 20 percent discount to active first responders.

Vineyard Vines is offering nurses 15 percent off purchases.

Zaxby's is offering nurses a buy-one-get-one meal May 3.