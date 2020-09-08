Urgent care network to pay $12.5M in billing fraud case

A company that owned and operated more than 30 urgent care centers has agreed to pay $12.5 million to resolve overbilling allegations, the Department of Justice announced Sept. 3.

UCXtra Umbrella, which did business in Arizona as Urgent Care Extra, previously admitted to engaging in healthcare fraud and monetary transactions derived from unlawful activity. The company admitted that it had billing procedures in place that caused its providers to overstate the complexity of the medical services provided to patients. This resulted in falsely inflated reimbursement rates from health insurance companies, according to the Justice Department.

The company also admitted that staff were encouraged to order tests and procedures that may not have been medically necessary to justify higher billing codes and reimbursement.

Health insurance companies overpaid the company by an estimated $12.5 million due to the fraud scheme, according to the Justice Department.



