Surgeon sues Orlando Health for $800K, alleges forced in-network referrals

An orthopedic surgeon who formerly worked at Orlando (Fla.) Health is suing the health system for unlawful retaliation and violation of anti-kickback laws, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

In his lawsuit filed Aug. 28, Ayman Daouk, MD, alleges the health system required that he and other physicians refer patients only within Orlando Health's network. He claims he was fired for failing to comply with the mandate, according to the report.

This is the second time Dr. Daouk has sued Orlando Health. In a lawsuit unsealed in January, he alleged he was fired for violating Orlando Health's "mandatory self-referral" policy. He voluntarily dropped that lawsuit, according to the report.

An Orlando Health spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel that the system does not comment on pending litigation.



