Dignity Health strikes $950K settlement in wage-deduction suit
A federal judge in Nevada has approved a $950,000 settlement that resolves allegations that San Francisco-based Dignity Health improperly deducted wages from a group of healthcare workers, according to Bloomberg Law.
The class-action lawsuit alleged that the health system improperly deducted wages from more than 130 workers' last paychecks upon termination. Dignity allegedly deducted the wages and paid time-off payouts to repay residency, relocation and other costs, according to the report.
Under the settlement agreement, the class members will split approximately $389,000. Most of the remaining settlement funds will go toward attorneys' fees and to cover court costs, according to the report.
