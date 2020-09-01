Manager of New York clinics gets 13 years in prison for kickback scheme

The manager of medical clinics in New York City was sentenced Aug. 31 to 13 years in prison for his role in a healthcare kickback and money laundering scheme, according to the Department of Justice.

Aleksandr Pikus was sentenced about nine months after he was convicted by a federal jury of two counts of money laundering and one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud the US by obstructing the IRS.

According to evidence presented at trial, Mr. Pikus managed medical clinics that employed physicians, physical and occupational therapists and other medical professionals. Mr. Pikus referred patients to these providers in exchange for illegal kickbacks. He and his co-conspirators then laundered a portion of the proceeds through companies he controlled, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Pikus is one of more than 25 individuals that have pleaded guilty or been convicted for participating in the scheme. In addition to the prison term, Mr. Pikus was ordered to pay $39.4 million in restitution to the federal government and forfeit an additional $2.6 million.

