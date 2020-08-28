CMS extends deadline for Stark Law overhaul

CMS has extended the deadline for making revisions to Stark Law, which prohibits physician self-referrals, according to Bloomberg Law.

The agency proposed modifications to the Stark Law in October 2019 that would provide new exceptions for value-based arrangements. The original deadline for the final rule was Aug. 31, but CMS now has until August 2021 to release the final rule, according to a notice published in the Federal Register this week.

However, the agency may still publish the final rule well before the extended deadline.

"This notice is simply a procedural step that we had to take because CMS is not publishing the rule by August 2020 as anticipated in the Unified Agenda," a CMS spokesperson told Bloomberg Law. "CMS is not delaying the Stark rule and is working hard to finalize it. "





More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Pennsylvania hospital, RCM vendor settle billing fraud allegations

Texas physician pays $530K to settle billing fraud allegations

Ex-California hospital CFO pleads not guilty to felony charges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.