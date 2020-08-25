Texas physician pays $530K to settle billing fraud allegations

A pain management physician from Houston has paid $530,000 to resolve allegations of deceptive Medicare billing, according to the Department of Justice.

The settlement resolves allegations that Syed Nasir, MD, billed Medicare for surgeries he did not perform. He allegedly billed Medicare for the implantation of neurostimulator electrodes, a surgical procedure, in cases where he applied electro-acupuncture devices. Medicare does not reimburse for electro-acupuncture devices as implantable neurostimulators, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said Dr. Nasir's settlement is the second false billing case involving electro-acupuncture that the Southern District of Texas has resolved.

