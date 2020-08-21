UC Health settles Medicare fraud allegations

Cincinnati-based UC Health has agreed to pay $3.1 million to settle Medicare fraud allegations, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The settlement, announced Aug. 20, resolves allegations brought in 2018 by Donald Lynch, MD, an interventional cardiologist employed by the health system. He alleged the system illegally billed Medicare for trascatheter aortic valve replacements. UC Health needed to have performed at least 50 of the surgeries the year prior to bill for the procedures, and it had allegedly performed about half that amount, a lawyer representing Dr. Lynch told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

UC Health did not admit to the allegations as part of the settlement.

"The procedures were performed consistent with current standards of medical practice," a UC spokesperson said in a statement to The Cincinnati Enquirer. "We chose to settle this case to avoid the time and cost of lengthy litigation. UC Health remains committed to providing advanced, compassionate medical care to our patients, and to complying with applicable laws and regulations."



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.