Ex-New Jersey hospital workers charged with embezzlement

Two former employees of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center are charged with embezzlement and will be arraigned Aug. 19, according to the Department of Justice.

Linda Rogers, a former medical clerk at the hospital and the former secretary treasurer of one of the hospital's unions, and her daughter, also a former employee of the hospital, each face one count of conspiracy to embezzle and embezzlement. The pair are accused of embezzling $40,455 from the local division of the American Federal State County and Municipal Amalgamated Transit Workers Union.

According to the indictment, Ms. Rogers had sole control over the union's checkbook and savings account. From July 2016 through August 2017, she and her daughter, Jennifer Rogers, allegedly deposited 112 unauthorized checks from the union's accounts. In the last three months of 2016, Linda Rogers allegedly made six wire transfers from the union's accounts to her personal credit card account.

The counts of conspiracy to embezzle and embezzlement each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Justice Department.

