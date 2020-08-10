Judge upholds denial of UPMC's plan to build hospital

An Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas judge upheld a decision by the Jefferson Hills Borough Zoning Hearing Board to deny UPMC a permit to build a hospital, according to TribLIVE.

In September, the zoning board voted to revoke Pittsburgh-based UPMC's permit to build a 63-bed hospital. The health system filed an appeal, arguing the revocation was "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, contrary to law and not supported by the facts."

Judge Joseph James upheld the zoning board's decision on Aug. 7, saying the board's ordinances are "entitled to great weight and deference," according to TribLIVE.

The zoning board revoked UPMC's permit after holding hearings, considering testimony from witnesses about the proposal and examining thousands of pages of exhibits.

UPMC can appeal the ruling to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, according to the report.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Florida physician charged in $681M billing fraud scheme

11 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

Feds indict man for posing as physician, selling COVID-19 'cure' on internet

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.