Florida physician charged in $681M billing fraud scheme

A physician in Delray Beach, Fla., has been arrested and charged for allegedly participating in a healthcare fraud scheme that involved billing for fraudulent tests and treatments, according to the Department of Justice.

Michael Ligotti, DO, is charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud for his alleged involvement in the scheme. Prosecutors allege he billed Medicare for fraudulent tests and services through Whole Health, a private clinic he owned and operated.

Dr. Ligotti allegedly served as the medical director for more than 50 addiction treatment facilities and signed more than 135 standing orders authorizing fraudulent tests. In exchange for his signature on the standing orders, he allegedly required the treatment centers to have their patients treated at Whole Health. Some patients were allegedly charged between $10,000 and $20,000 by Dr. Ligotti and Whole Health for one visit.

Through the alleged scheme, which ran from May 2011 through March 2020, private insurance companies and Medicare were fraudulently billed approximately $681 million. The insurers paid about $121 million of those claims, according to the Justice Department.

