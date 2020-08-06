11 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits and settlements were reported since July 15, beginning with the most recent.

1. Cuts to 340B payments are legal, appeals court rules

An HHS policy that will cut Medicare outpatient drug payments by nearly 30 percent at 340B hospitals in the U.S. is legal, an appellate court panel ruled July 31. The ruling overturns a lower court decision.

2. Northwell Health seeks coverage for losses related to COVID-19

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health sued a publicly traded property and casualty insurance company for coverage losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Pipeline Health agrees to $1.5M settlement over Illinois hospital acquisition

Pipeline Health, the owner of now-closed Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill., agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve a 2019 lawsuit in which Melrose Park claimed Pipeline acquired the 230-bed hospital under false pretenses.

4. Centura Health faces class-action suit alleging predatory billing

A man who had a knee replacement at a Centura Health hospital last year filed a class-action lawsuit against the Centennial, Colo.-based organization for what he claims are predatory billing practices.

5. Family sues Johns Hopkins, says clinicians didn't tell them newborn had cancerous cyst

A Massachusetts couple is suing Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital, claiming their 2-year-old daughter died after receiving delayed cancer treatment due to clinicians' negligence.

6. St. Luke's can sue Pennsylvania hospital accused of inflating reimbursements, court rules

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network can sue another Pennsylvania hospital accused of inflating its reimbursement claims under the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, a federal appeals court ruled July 22.

7. CHS, Quorum to pay $18M to end shareholder lawsuit

A group of shareholders asked a federal judge July 21 for preliminary approval of an $18 million settlement in their class-action lawsuit against Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and its spinoff Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

8. Former New Mexico hospital CEO sues after his management contract is terminated

David Conejo, the former CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital is suing the hospital, accusing his former employer of breaching a management contract with his company and purposefully promoting false and misleading information about the company.

9. Maryland hospital sued after refusing to treat transgender man, claiming religious exemption

Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System and its Towson-based St. Joseph Medical Center are facing a lawsuit after canceling a hysterectomy for a transgender man.

10. HHS' site-neutral pay cuts are legal, appeals court rules

A panel of appellate judges on July 17 overturned a lower court ruling and held that HHS' site-neutral payment policy that cuts Medicare payments for hospital outpatient visits can go forward.

11. New York union can't sue hospital over alleged violation of human trafficking law, court rules

A federal judge ruled a New York union cannot sue Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center for alleged trafficking law violations related to its program to recruit nurses from the Philippines to work in the hospital.

