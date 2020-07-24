Family sues Johns Hopkins, says clinicians didn't tell them newborn had cancerous cyst

A Massachusetts couple is suing Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital, claiming their 2-year-old daughter died after receiving delayed cancer treatment due to clinicians' negligence.

Francesca Webster gave birth to twin girls, Emma and Zoe, at Johns Hopkins in August 2016. During the hospital stay, clinicians detected a potentially cancerous cyst on Emma's adrenal gland, but Mrs. Webster and her husband Dave allege the hospital never told them about the cyst.

In 2018, Emma was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, which started in her right adrenal gland. She died in June 2019 after several failed treatments.

"If a cyst had been mentioned [to us] when Emma was born, we never would have let it go. We would have made the necessary appointments to protect our daughter," Mr. Webster said in a news release. "We want healthcare providers to be held accountable and prioritize communicating with each other and with parents."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Johns Hopkins for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

