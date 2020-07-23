Ex-employee sentenced for stealing $171K from Mayo Clinic

A former employee of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was sentenced July 20 for embezzling $171,000 from the health system, according to court records.

Timothy Stafford was charged with 10 felonies in February 2019 for allegedly stealing funds from Mayo Clinic's parking department between September 2015 and March 2016. He served as the parking and transportation supervisor for Mayo during that time.

Mr. Stafford pleaded guilty to three felony charges in August.

On July 20, Mr. Stafford was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution and to perform 100 hours of community service, according to TV station KIMT.

