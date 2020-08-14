8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From a former employee suing a New Jersey hospital for defamation to a hospital chain accused of billing fraud, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Defamation lawsuit accuses New Jersey hospital of 'bowing to Twitter mob'

The former director of physician recruitment at Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., sued the hospital for defamation, claiming she was fired after a photo appearing to show her doing a Nazi salute during a Black Lives Matter rally was posted to Twitter.

2. Steward, medical billing company accused of illegal 'revenue enhancement' scheme

A proposed class-action lawsuit pending in Texas federal court alleges Dallas-based Steward Health Care and Medical Reimbursements of America engaged in billing fraud in auto accident injury cases.

3. New Jersey lab sues Cigna, accused of denying reimbursement for COVID-19 services

A radiology lab in New Jersey sued Cigna Aug. 12 over reimbursement for COVID-19-related services. The lawsuit, filed by Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics, accuses Cigna of wrongfully denying payment for nearly $400,000 in services provided to COVID-19 patients.

4. Judge upholds denial of UPMC's plan to build hospital

An Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas judge upheld a decision by the Jefferson Hills Borough Zoning Hearing Board to deny UPMC a permit to build a hospital.

5. Minnesota nursing home sues woman for saying facility is trying to kill residents with COVID-19 testing

A southern Minnesota nursing home sued a resident's relative over a video she posted on Facebook claiming the facility is testing residents for COVID-19 in an effort to kill them.

6. Virginia pharmacy school files suit against accreditation agency, calls process 'bizarrely contradictory and Kafkaesque'

Hampton (Va.) University filed a federal lawsuit against the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, alleging the agency unfairly withdrew accreditation from its pharmacy school.

7. HCA Kansas hospital sues union over 401(k) plan grievance

HCA Healthcare's Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., is suing National Nurses United for grievances the union filed over cuts to nurses' 401(k) plan.

8. Humana sues Teva over recalled blood pressure drugs

Humana filed a lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals over its sale of since-recalled blood pressure medication that contained carcinogenic substances.

