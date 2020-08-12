Minnesota nursing home sues woman for saying facility is trying to kill residents with COVID-19 testing

A southern Minnesota nursing home has sued a resident's relative over a video she posted on Facebook claiming the facility is testing residents for COVID-19 in an effort to kill them, according to the Star Tribune.

The Aug. 10 lawsuit claims that Renae Groskreutz defamed Waseca-based Lake Shore Inn Nursing Home by claiming it is conducting testing without proper permission. The seven-minute video was posted in late July and has been viewed more than 23,000 times.

"Swabbing the nursing home residents and the memory care residents is not going to stop whatever little fake pandemic they have going on," Ms. Groskreutz said in the video. "Yes, there is a virus. They haven't had a case at the nursing home, so why are you invading my aunt's body?"

"They are wanting to kill our elderly," Ms. Groskreutz continued. She also urged viewers to refuse COVID-19 testing and to forgo wearing a mask.

Ms. Groskreutz and her attorney told the Star Tribune that her video is directed at health officials and lawmakers, not the nursing home. Her attorney said he intends to ask the court to dismiss the suit.

The nursing home hasn't recorded any COVID-19 cases yet, according to the suit, which goes on to say, "Groskreutz's false, defamatory and irresponsible statements, however, threaten public health, Lake Shore’s ability to keep its residents safe, its reputation and its relationships with its residents and their families."

The suit seeks at least $250,000 in damages and for the video to be taken down. The facility offered to drop the suit if Ms. Groskreutz removed the video, but she refused.

"It was not my video; it was God's video," Ms. Groskreutz told the Star Tribune. "Until God tells me something different … the video is staying up."

