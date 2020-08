Percent of nursing homes with less than a week's supply of PPE in 33 states

A new report by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living broke down the percentage of nursing homes lacking a one-week supply of personal protective equipment for 33 states reporting data.

The report used July 30 CMS data on nursing homes in 33 states. PPE was split up by N95 masks, surgical masks and gowns.

States are listed alphabetically.

Percent of nursing homes lacking one-week supply of N95 masks:

Alaska — 13 percent

Alabama — 26 percent

Arkansas — 11 percent

Arizona — 14 percent

California — 10 percent

Colorado — 19 percent

Connecticut — 20 percent

Washington, D.C. — 6 percent

Delaware — 24 percent

Florida — 14 percent

Georgia — 9 percent

Hawaii — 12 percent

Idaho — 23 percent

Illinois — 8 percent

Iowa — 26 percent

Indiana — 10 percent

Kansas — 20 percent

Kentucky — 10 percent

Louisiana — 12 percent

Maine — 34 percent

Massachusetts — 14 percent

Maryland — 12 percent

Michigan — 14 percent

Minnesota — 11 percent

Mississippi — 14 percent

Missouri — 8 percent

Montana — 26 percent

Nebraska — 17 percent

New Hampshire — 49 percent

New Jersey — 16 percent

New Mexico — 43 percent

Nevada — 11 percent

New York — 8 percent

North Carolina — 23 percent

North Dakota — 6 percent

Ohio — 15 percent

Oklahoma — 16 percent

Oregon — 9 percent

Pennsylvania — 12 percent

Rhode Island — 15 percent

South Carolina — 19 percent

South Dakota — 12 percent

Tennessee — 21 percent

Texas — 4 percent

Utah — 4 percent

Vermont — 26 percent

Virginia — 19 percent

Washington — 15 percent

West Virginia — 34 percent

Wisconsin — 15 percent

Wyoming — 23 percent

Percent of nursing homes lacking one-week supply of surgical masks:

Alaska — 0 percent

Alabama — 14 percent

Arkansas — 4 percent

Arizona — 8 percent

California — 6 percent

Colorado — 15 percent

Connecticut — 10 percent

Washington, D.C. — 0 percent

Delaware — 20 percent

Florida — 7 percent

Georgia — 7 percent

Hawaii — 7 percent

Idaho — 8 percent

Illinois — 5 percent

Iowa — 15 percent

Indiana — 8 percent

Kansas — 13 percent

Kentucky — 9 percent

Louisiana — 3 percent

Maine — 33 percent

Massachusetts — 13 percent

Maryland — 16 percent

Michigan — 5 percent

Minnesota — 8 percent

Mississippi — 8 percent

Missouri — 5 percent

Montana — 23 percent

North Carolina — 15 percent

North Dakota — 5 percent

Nebraska — 5 percent

New Hampshire — 43 percent

New Jersey — 9 percent

New Mexico — 40 percent

New York — 3 percent

Nevada — 4 percent

Ohio — 6 percent

Oklahoma — 1 percent

Oregon — 7 percent

Pennsylvania — 9 percent

Rhode Island — 11 percent

South Carolina — 6 percent

South Dakota — 7 percent

Tennessee — 12 percent

Texas — 1 percent

Utah — 3 percent

Vermont — 26 percent

Virginia — 14 percent

Washington — 14 percent

Wisconsin — 9 percent

West Virginia — 32 percent

Wyoming — 19 percent

Percent of nursing homes lacking one-week supply of gowns:

Alaska — 0 percent

Alabama — 15 percent

Arkansas — 2 percent

Arizona — 11 percent

California — 7 percent

Colorado — 17 percent

Connecticut — 16 percent

Washington, D.C. — 0 percent

Delaware — 16 percent

Florida — 8 percent

Georgia — 9 percent

Hawaii — 14 percent

Idaho — 8 percent

Illinois — 8 percent

Iowa — 24 percent

Indiana — 9 percent

Kansas — 14 percent

Kentucky — 10 percent

Louisiana — 6 percent

Maine — 18 percent

Massachusetts — 14 percent

Maryland — 19 percent

Michigan — 11 percent

Minnesota — 12 percent

Mississippi — 12 percent

Missouri — 7 percent

Montana — 21 percent

Nebraska — 12 percent

North Carolina — 16 percent

North Dakota — 4 percent

Nevada — 4 percent

New Hampshire — 46 percent

New Jersey — 12 percent

New Mexico — 42 percent

New York — 6 percent

Ohio — 9 percent

Oklahoma — 3 percent

Oregon — 13 percent

Pennsylvania — 11 percent

Rhode Island — 18 percent

South Carolina — 11 percent

South Dakota — 10 percent

Tennessee — 16 percent

Texas — 3 percent

Utah — 2 percent

Vermont — 26 percent

Virginia — 14 percent

Washington — 20 percent

Wisconsin — 15 percent

West Virginia — 33 percent

Wyoming — 19 percent

More articles on post-acute care:

Hurricane season leaves nursing homes with tough decision: Stay or evacuate

3 Massachusetts nursing homes receive Medicaid termination notice

Nursing homes accused of misusing federal money received $300M+ in pandemic relief

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.