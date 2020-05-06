Wisconsin to test all nursing home residents, staff

Wisconsin will test all residents and staff for COVID-19 in the state's 373 nursing homes, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gov. Tony Evers announced May 4 that the state will provide the tests for free to the nursing homes, with a goal of testing more than 10,000 residents and staff per week in May.

There are about 567 cases of the new coronavirus in the state's long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The state is looking ramp up testing, and has so far provided more than 60,000 tests to hospitals, clinics, local public health facilities and long-term care facilities. Mr. Evers said that Wisconsin is prepared to provide 85,000 COVID-19 tests per week.

More articles on post-acute care:

24 die at nursing home after New York demands intake of COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 testing limits contributed to 46 patient deaths at Virginia nursing home, physician says

Maryland mandates universal COVID-19 testing at nursing homes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.