New Jersey lab sues Cigna, accused of denying reimbursement for COVID-19 services

A radiology lab in New Jersey sued Cigna Aug. 12 over reimbursement for COVID-19-related services, according to Law360.

The lawsuit, filed by Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics, accuses Cigna of wrongfully denying payment for nearly $400,000 in services provided to COVID-19 patients. Open MRI provides diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims the underpayments were in the last five months and Cigna's denials were "unelaborated."

Becker's has reached out to Cigna for comment and will update this article as more information becomes available.

