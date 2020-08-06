Complaint of medical record snooping at UPMC hospital prompts federal investigation

HHS' Office of Civil Rights has opened an investigation at UPMC Susquehanna over a 2018 incident in which an employee wrongfully accessed another employee's medical record, according to PennLive.com.

Taylor Fausnaught claims her former co-worker Tasha Klock illegally accessed her medical record to view ultrasound images of her early pregnancy and other health information. Ms. Fausnaught resigned from the Williamsport, Pa.-based hospital in 2018 when she had a miscarriage, according to the report.

In July 2018, an internal UPMC investigation found Ms. Klock accessed the records out of curiosity on June 11, 2018. Ms. Klock was disciplined by the health system and underwent additional training and monitoring.

An OCR spokesperson told PennLive the office does not comment on investigations. PennLive obtained a copy of a letter from the agency that contains the case number, which says the office is committed to expeditiously resolving the complaint.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.