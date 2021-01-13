Texas clinic to reimburse Medicare $331K for improper billing allegations

Longview-based Spinal Decompression Clinic of Texas agreed to pay CMS $330,898 to resolve allegations it submitted improper claims for procedures that used a periarticular stimulation device, which doesn't qualify for reimbursement, the Department of Justice announced Jan. 12.

From Aug. 21, 2018, through June 26, 2019, the clinic billed CMS for the implantation of 41 periarticular stimulation devices, which is an electroacupuncture system.

CMS reimbursed the practice $177,051 for the procedures. However, CMS does not reimburse providers for acupuncture devices such as periarticular stimulation or reimburse periarticular stimulation devices as neurostimulators.

"Falsely submitting claims for non-covered services robs from the Medicare program and thereby deprives those in need from vital resources," U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said in a news release. "Recovery of improperly paid reimbursements is critical to the long-term sustainability of the Medicare program, and we will do everything we can to ensure that any false claim is quickly recovered."

