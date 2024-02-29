Surgeon arrested amid claims he threatened staff at Ascension hospital

A Michigan surgeon was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, a felony punishable by up to 20 years. The charge is related to alleged threats to staff at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.

Court records allege that in January, Omar Marar, MD, 37, became upset over a CO2 tank malfunctioning in the operating room at the Ascension hospital in Saginaw, Mich. He grew more upset and allegedly threatened to "get his bomb belt and blow everyone up," according to court documents cited by local news outlets MLive and ABC affiliate WJRT.

Prosecutors wrote that several people who were present feared Dr. Marar would follow through on the threats. Court documents also referenced an incident in December 2022 in which the surgeon allegedly threatened to shoot himself as well as staff members when staff were not performing to his standards during a procedure.

Dr. Marar posted his bond and was released shortly after his arraignment Feb. 28. He was ordered not to have contact with three specific employees at the hospital as part of his bond conditions.

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials in their investigation," an Ascension spokesperson said in a statement Feb. 29. "Ascension St. Mary's Hospital is committed to providing a healing, safe environment for all, and aggressive behavior is not tolerated."

The system did not address whether Dr. Marar was still providing services at St. Mary's. The surgeon's attorney told local news outlets he is pleading not guilty.