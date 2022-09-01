Philadelphia hospital shooter sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to murder

A nursing assistant who fatally shot a coworker at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia last October was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison Aug. 31 after pleading guilty to charges, including third-degree murder, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Stacey Hayes, 55, admitted to shooting 43-year-old Anrae James at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Oct. 4. He declined to provide a motive for the crime, according to the report.

Authorities said Mr. Hayes got out of an elevator on the hospital's eighth floor just after midnight on Oct. 4 and opened fire on Mr. Hayes, who was sitting at a computer in the hallway. Mr. James was declared dead from his injuries at the hospital.

Mr. Hayes left the hospital after the shooting and fled in a U-Haul truck. He later started a shootout with police before being taken into custody, according to the report.



The hospital implemented several security changes after the shooting, including adding more security staff, additional training and security personnel and initiating a more vigilant screening process for more entrances.