New York City physician gets 5-year prison sentence for role in kickback scheme

A New York City physician was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for partaking in a bribery and kickback scheme involving Insys Therapeutics and its fentanyl spray Subsys, the Department of Justice said June 16.

Jeffrey Goldstein, DO, in August 2019 pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute. According to an indictment and court proceedings, Dr. Goldstein prescribed Subsys, which is highly addictive, in return for $200,000 in bribes from Insys.

"Goldstein put his own patients at risk in order to satisfy his own greed, and will now spend time in federal prison for recklessly prescribing this highly addictive and powerful opioid," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said June 16.

Dr. Goldstien was one of five New York City physicians convicted for partaking in the conspiracy, according to the Justice Department.