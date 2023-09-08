Nevada suspends physician's license over mishandling of twin birth

The Nevada Board of Medical Examiners has suspended a physician's license due to his mishandling of a high-risk twin pregnancy and birth, effective immediately.

Samuel Chacon, MD, was a physician at Reno-based Renown Regional Medical Center. In November 2022, he surrendered his hospital privileges voluntarily "while under, or to avoid, an investigation relating to his professional competence or conduct," according to the Sept. 5 suspension order.

Before losing his privileges, Dr. Chacon had been treating a woman who was diagnosed with a high-risk twin pregnancy. The order said he did not refer her to "an appropriate care provider nor did he make arrangements with another physician group who could assume the prenatal care."

In March 2023, Dr. Chacon told the woman to go to the emergency department at Renown when she went into labor. She followed his instructions, which put her at risk because she was not induced as recommended by a high-risk pregnancy specialist.

The board found Dr. Chacon continued to offer prenatal care to established patients as well as accept new patients "despite his lack of hospital privileges and his inability to deliver his patients." The board has suspended his license indefinitely and scheduled a hearing on Oct. 12.