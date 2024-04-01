Man with chainsaw harms Vermont hospital workers, destroys property: Police

A man was taken into custody by Vermont State Police after assaulting staff and destroying property with a chainsaw at St. Johnsbury-based Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

State troopers apprehended Tyler Roy, 27, on March 25 in the hospital parking lot "actively assaulting staff," according to a March 31 Vermont State Police news release.

Mr. Roy was taken into custody and is cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on April 6.

He was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer/healthcare worker, simple assault and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Becker's has reached out to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.



