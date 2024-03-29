Lifespan employee placed camera in children's hospital bathroom: Police

Madeline Ashley -

An employee of Providence, R.I.-based Hasbro Children's Hospital, part of Providence-based Lifespan, was taken into custody by Providence Police after reports that he was placing cameras in the hospital bathrooms.

Jason Baker, 47, was charged with one count of video voyeurism, a spokesperson for Providence Police confirmed to Becker's.

As the investigation progresses, Mr. Baker could be faced with more counts, the spokesperson said. He was in court for arraignment on March 28. 

Becker's has reached out to Lifespan for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

