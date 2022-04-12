Justice Department backs $800M fraud claim against Tennessee health system

The Justice Department on April 11 filed a complaint in intervention alleging Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare violated the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.

The Justice Department intervened in the whistleblower lawsuit, which was filed in 2017 by the former president of Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. In 2019, the former executive dean and vice chancellor at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, who served on Methodist University Hospital's board from 2011 to 2017, joined the lawsuit.

The whistleblower complaint alleges physicians at West Clinic referred patients to Methodist Le Bonheur in exchange for kickbacks. The scheme caused damages to Medicare and Medicaid in excess of $800 million, according to the amended complaint filed last year.

The Justice Department, which began investigating the alleged wrongdoing after the whistleblower lawsuit was filed, alleges the agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur and West Clinic purported to be a lawful way for West's patients to be treated at the system's facilities by West-employed physicians for outpatient and inpatient services. The government alleges there was never any formal partnership created as to do so would likely have violated regulatory requirements.

"Methodist knowingly agreed to pay West millions of dollars in kickbacks for the revenues Methodist expected to, and ultimately did, realize from West's referrals," the Justice Department alleges. "The arrangement lasted from January 1, 2012, through December 31, 2018, and continued even after Methodist knew that the United States was investigating these allegations following the filing of the whistleblowers' lawsuit."

In October, when the Justice Department said it intended to join the lawsuit, Methodist Le Bonheur said it was disappointed by the decision.

"We are disappointed by the Department of Justice's decision to seek to intervene in this qui tam lawsuit; nothing has changed about the case since DOJ’s initial decision not to intervene in September 2019," Methodist Le Bonheur said in a statement obtained by Becker's in October. "The lawsuit seeks to portray customary and legal business arrangements between MLH and West Clinic physicians as illegal activities. The allegations in the suit are without merit and we will vigorously defend against them."