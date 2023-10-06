Former Brigham and Women's physician accused of sexually assaulting patients, agrees to stop practicing medicine

A former rheumatologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has agreed to stop practicing medicine amid allegations that he performed inappropriate pelvic and breast exams on patients. The physician, Derrick Todd, MD, has not worked at Brigham since July, according to an Oct. 5 report from The Boston Globe.

In April, the hospital received two anonymous complaints regarding Dr. Todd's conduct of sensitive exams and launched an internal investigation, a source confirmed to Becker's. Those initial complaints came from other physicians, according to an incident report filed with the state's public health department by Brigham and cited by the Globe.

While the internal investigation was underway, Dr. Todd was instructed not to perform sensitive exams without a chaperone. In June, he was placed on administrative leave, and Brigham made the decision to terminate him at the conclusion of the internal investigation in July. Dr. Todd then reportedly resigned.

"Providing high quality care in a safe environment is our top priority. After receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Derrick Todd, we immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more," Charles Morris, MD, chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a statement sent to Becker's on Oct. 6. "We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation. As our investigation continues, we have reached out to his current and former patients to offer information and resources, including establishing a dedicated team of specifically trained patient and family relations professionals, as well as offering clinicians to speak with about any concerns or next steps regarding their care. We deeply regret the harm this has caused to our patients and their families. Right now, our focus is on our patients and caring for all of their needs, with the hope of ultimately restoring their trust in health care."

Brigham notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine of Dr. Todd's departure in July. The board did not comment on whether they have launched their own investigation on the matter, according to the Globe. Dr. Todd agreed to stop practicing medicine in September, asserting that the agreement to halt practice does not equate to wrongdoing.

A law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Globe the Suffolk County, Mass., district attorney and Boston Police are investigating allegations that Dr. Todd sexually assaulted "multiple patients." He is also facing a medical malpractice lawsuit filed in September. The lawyer who filed that case told the news outlet she represents more than one woman who alleges abuse "under the guise of medical care" by Dr. Todd. The malpractice case also names as defendants the hospital and Charles River Medical Associates, where Dr. Todd also worked. Dr. Todd previously served as chief of clinical rheumatology at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. He also saw patients at the main campus and at Charles River Medical Associates. His lawyer told the Globe he has "not seen the allegations in any lawsuit filed against him," and that he will "vigorously" defend any claims against him.

Brigham and Women's initially began contacting Dr. Todd's former patients in August, which is when they received the first complaint from a patient, a source confirmed to Becker's. According to the aforementioned incident report cited by the Globe, 20 patients have since expressed concern and have been referred to law enforcement. The hospital sent a second letter to Dr. Todd's former patients dating back to 2015 in September, informing them of a call center to learn more about the care they received, as well as resources and follow-up care.