Boehringer to pay $379K to settle suit alleging pay discrimination against female workers

German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed to pay $379,089 to resolve allegations that it paid 75 female employees at its St. Joseph, Mo., facility less than their male counterparts, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

As part of the settlement announced this week, Boehringer agreed to pay the sum in back pay and interest to the women at the facility that makes biological animal vaccines.

The Labor Department alleges the employees — who work as scientists, technicians and technical administrators — were paid less base compensation than male employees at the company's animal health unit. According to STAT, the alleged wage discrimination occurred after an audit in 2015, when Boehringer Ingelheim was a federal contractor.

In addition to back pay, Boehringer Ingelheim has also agreed to ensure the company's pay policies and procedures are free from discrimination and provide training to workers who oversee compensation decisions, the Labor Department said.

Boehringer Ingelheim cooperated with federal officials to resolve the issues, does not admit liability and denies the allegations, according to the Labor Department.

