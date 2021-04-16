7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a physician collecting $26 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit to lawyers requesting $184 million from a California health system's antitrust settlement, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Missouri physician collects $26M in wrongful termination lawsuit

An emergency room physician is collecting $26 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against ER staffing company EmCare after originally being awarded $29 million in the case.

2. Lawyers want $184M slice of Sutter antitrust settlement

The California Attorney General's Office and five law firms that sued Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health alleging antitrust violations are seeking 32 percent, or $184 million, of the $575 million settlement that would end the litigation.

3. Steward Health, staffing firm swap lawsuits over temp nursing costs

Steward Health Care, a private hospital operator based in Dallas, and Aya Healthcare, a San Diego-based staffing firm, are suing each other over the costs of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

A laborers fund in Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against its health insurance administrator, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, claiming the insurer's pricing led to millions of dollars in overpayments to providers.

5. Pennsylvania hospital used COVID-19 as pretext to fire pregnant nurse anesthetist, lawsuit claims

A woman who took parental leave from her job as a nurse anesthetist at a Pennsylvania hospital filed a federal lawsuit alleging her employer used COVID-19 pandemic-related layoffs as a pretext to fire her.

6. 3M sues Florida company accused of selling fake N95s to health system

3M filed a lawsuit against Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based MM Medical Supply, claiming trademark infringement and fraud for allegedly selling fake N95 masks to a health system in Massachusetts.

7. U of Cincinnati students sue, end automatic sharing of their data with health system

Citing privacy concerns, the University of Cincinnati walked back its plan to share students' private information with UCHealth to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process. The move came after three university students sought a temporary injunction to stop the school from sharing records, which included Social Security numbers, with the Cincinnati-based health system.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Physician group under federal investigation tries to claw back emails

New Florida law gives hospitals a shield in COVID-19 suits

Texas woman admits selling patient information stolen from EHR

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.