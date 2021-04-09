3M sues Florida company accused of selling fake N95s to health system

3M has filed a lawsuit against Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based MM Medical Supply, claiming trademark infringement and fraud for allegedly selling fake N95 masks to a health system in Massachusetts, The Hill reported April 9.

3M claims MM Medical Supply illegally sold thousands of fake N95 masks made to look like they were from 3M to South Shore Health System in South Weymouth, Mass.

The company improperly led the health system to believe it was an authorized 3M distributor and sold the masks at "exorbitantly inflated prices," 3M said in the lawsuit, according to The Hill.

The suit accused MM Medical Supply of "pandemic profiteering" and said the sale of the masks "not only jeopardizes the health and safety of those fighting the pandemic on the front lines, but also seeks to divert precious public and other funds from the purchase of genuine personal protective equipment."

3M requested MM Medical Supply be barred from selling the masks and be required to donate all its profits to COVID-19 relief efforts. 3M has filed more than 30 similar suits during the pandemic, according to The Hill.

