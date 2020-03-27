5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From the Department of Justice suing Anthem to employees alleging they faced years of racial discrimination while working at a Missouri Veterans Affairs hospital, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Anthem hit with federal lawsuit alleging Medicare fraud

The Department of Justice sued Anthem March 26, alleging the health insurance company submitted inaccurate diagnosis codes to the federal government to get higher reimbursement.

2. BCBS sues Walgreens, alleges 10+ years of overcharging for drugs

A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in New York sued Walgreens, alleging that the retail pharmacy giant has been overcharging for prescription drugs for more than a decade.

3. Racial discrimination widespread at Missouri VA hospital, employees allege

More than 20 current and former employees at the Kansas City (Mo.) Veterans Affairs Medical Center claim they've faced years of racial discrimination while working at the facility.

4. Mississippi hospital owner defrauded Medicare of $10.8M, jury finds

The owner of a 25-bed critical access hospital in Gulfport, Miss., cheated Medicare out of more than $10 million, a federal jury found March 1.

5. Nurse sues Northwestern Memorial, claims she was fired for warning about less effective face masks

A former Northwestern Memorial Hospital nurse sued the Chicago-based hospital, claiming she was fired after warning co-workers that the face masks being used at the facility were not as effective in protecting them from contracting COVID-19.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Former employees plan to sue West Virginia hospital over unpaid wages

Biggest maker of medical masks in US warns of fraud

Houston 'Compound King' convicted in $21M healthcare fraud scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.