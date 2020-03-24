BCBS sues Walgreens, alleges 10+ years of overcharging for drugs

A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in New York has sued Walgreens, alleging that the retail pharmacy giant has been overcharging for prescription drugs for more than a decade, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

The lawsuit accuses Walgreens of submitting prescription drug claims to BCBS at artificially inflated prices since 2007.

BCBS alleges that Walgreens inflated the prices by billing for inflated "usual and customary prices," or the cost the general public would pay for prescriptions without going through insurance, instead of using a lower rate that many customers can get through its discount program, called the Prescription Savings Club.

As a result, "Walgreens has overcharged plaintiffs hundreds of millions of dollars for prescription drugs," the lawsuit claims.

A Walgreens spokesperson declined Crain's request for comment.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

69 experimental COVID-19 drugs, treatments identified

Physicians found hoarding experimental COVID-19 treatments for relatives, report says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.